Members of the Gazette Camera Club started the year off with fabulous snaps of landscapes, weather and animals.
Flooding and snow during the week made unique scenes, which were captured by amateur and experienced photographers.
And despite the cold weather, many animals showed off their photogenic side to our photographers.
For more great pictures and to get involved, visit Gazette Camera Club on Facebook.
