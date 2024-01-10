Frinton War Memorial Club held its first spelling contest this weekend, organised by the club deputy, Jack Wainwright.

More than 20 people took part in the competition, spelling words like Albuquerque, detumescence, aficionado, eyrie, algorithm, facetious, remembrance, manoeuvre, hieroglyphics and penitentiary.

Coming in first place, and scoring an incredible 82 out of 100 was club member Caryll Newnham, 71.

Victory - Club president Christopher Beach presenting winner Caryll Newnham with her prizes (Image: Frinton War Memorial Club)

She was presented with a trophy and a bottle of champagne, presented to her by the club president Christopher Beach.

Second place went to Maureen Baker who scored 73 and third place went to Sarah Mensah who scored 60.

Jack Wainwright said: "The event was well attended and enjoyed by all those that attended and we will be looking to hold another spelling competition in the next few months."