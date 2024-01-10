A FRINTON members-only club has held its first-ever spelling competition.
Frinton War Memorial Club held its first spelling contest this weekend, organised by the club deputy, Jack Wainwright.
More than 20 people took part in the competition, spelling words like Albuquerque, detumescence, aficionado, eyrie, algorithm, facetious, remembrance, manoeuvre, hieroglyphics and penitentiary.
Coming in first place, and scoring an incredible 82 out of 100 was club member Caryll Newnham, 71.
She was presented with a trophy and a bottle of champagne, presented to her by the club president Christopher Beach.
Second place went to Maureen Baker who scored 73 and third place went to Sarah Mensah who scored 60.
Jack Wainwright said: "The event was well attended and enjoyed by all those that attended and we will be looking to hold another spelling competition in the next few months."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here