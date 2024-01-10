A TEENAGER who stole toilet roll from a Boots store has been fined.
Kiya Cobley, of High Street, Clacton, appeared before magistrates in Colchester last month where she admitted one charge of theft.
The 19-year-old has now been fined, having been ordered to repay the costs of the toilet role she stole, which amounted to £22.
The offence took place in September 2020.
Magistrates also discharged her conditionally for three months, meaning Cobley will not be sentenced unless a further offence is committed over a three-month period.
