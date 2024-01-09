The Twister, which was manufactured 22 years ago, will be totally refurbished, repainted and will have its lighting replaced.

The ride is currently being taken to pieces before it will be sent off to Halstead for the work to be carried out.

It is expected to be returned to the pier and ready for action within three months.

The makeover is the latest following the Waltzer, which returned to the pier last year and cost £100,000.

Billy Ball, Clacton Pier director, said: “Twister will be totally stripped-down and new features installed.

“The floor and base frame will be staying while all the cars and arms will be heading off for the refurbishment.

“It is not as large a job as the one carried out on Waltzer and therefore it will be back much sooner.

“The scheme is part of our on-going programme to give some of our rides an exciting fresh look.”

The ride is a modern version of the classic Sonacase Twist and replaced the older Bennett version, which was part of the seaside attraction until 2001 when the pier was owned by the Harrison family.

The ride was traded in with the manufacturer in a part-exchange deal.

Other winter maintenance is currently being carried out at the pier, which means that the trampolines are out of action.

“The winter is the best time for these jobs to be done as there is less use of the ride deck compared to other times of the year,” said Mr Ball.

The other pier rides have also undergone their annual safety inspections and have been given a clean bill of health by independent inspectors.

The seaside attraction recently revealed its schedule for this year’s firework displays.

It will be staging ten exciting extravaganzas starting in March and ending in November.

The line-up will include summer holiday dates which were trialled for the first time three years ago and have become a regular fixture.

With the events the attraction wants to thank its loyal customer base, both local and visitors from further afield.