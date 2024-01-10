The first two sessions for football and a multisport event have been set up by the Ramsey Mistley Bumblebees Multisports group.

Its founders, Stephen Charlton and Lee O’Kane, have made it their mission to create a space for people to be active regardless of whether they are facing any sort of learning problems or disabilities.

The duo has now announced the starting dates of the sessions aimed at everyone 18 years and older.

Stephen and Lee brought the club to life after experiencing difficulties at other clubs.

The multisport club will give adults with special needs an opportunity to be physically active, learn new skills and try out different things, whether it is indoors or outdoors, according to the appropriate weather conditions.

The football sessions will kick off on February 20 in Jaywick from 6.30pm to 9.30pm while the first multisport session will take place at the Mistley Football Club on February 25 between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

Both sessions will continue on a weekly basis.