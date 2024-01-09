The owner of My Big Fat Greek Taverna was delighted to have Katie Price and her daughter visit the restaurant at 1 Marine Parade East in Clacton.

Vicki Hart and her colleagues from the restaurant had tickets to Katie’s makeup masterclass at N-Tyce Nails in Rosemary Road on Sunday.

When they met Katie, they couldn’t resist inviting her to their Greek restaurant and they were surprised when she happily accepted.

After the event, Katie, her daughter and Laura Lewis from N-Tyce Nails dined at the popular Greek restaurant.

Delicious: Katie enjoying pork chops at My Big Fat Green Taverna (Image: Vicki Hart)

Described as “down to earth and relaxed”, star-struck staff got to sit with Katie and enjoyed chatting to her while she ate her meal.

Vicki Hart, general manager at My Big Fat Greek Taverna said: “We went to the makeup masterclass at N-Tyce Nails, luckily we were able to get tickets.

“We mentioned if she was hungry, we have a Greek restaurant round the corner and she said she’d love to come.

“She brought her daughter and Laura Lewis from N-Tyce came as well, it was great she supported a local business while she was here.

“She really enjoyed the food and said she would be back.

“It was lovely, really really nice, it was amazing for such a big celeb to be in Clacton."

Vicky said the star loved the food and even took some home with her.

She added: “She was really approachable, down to earth and relaxed. She invited all of our staff to sit with her while she ate her food. She was like the girl next door.

“She had starters, some pornstar martinis and lamb chops and her daughter had fillet steak.

“She was like an open book, nothing really phased her.

“She loved the food, she took the lamb chops home with her as her daughter had school in the morning.

“It was nice to see a celebrity come to Clacton, recently Clacton has had some great stories. It’s nice seeing familiar faces and hopefully, it will bring some people down here throughout winter and summer.”