My Life Story's frontman Jake Shillingford, is heading to the independent music shop, Format, in the High Street, for an evening of music.

During the show, taking place on February 10 at 6pm, Jake will perform a live acoustic set and sign albums after the concert.

Frontman - Jake Shillingford (Image: David Titlow)

The performance will come just a day after the group releases its newest album, Loving You Is Killing Me, on February 9.

Jake said: “Loving You Is Killing Me is a lyric taken from the album’s opening track Running Out of Heartbeats.

"Despite its pessimistic inference, I like to think that it’s more generally about investment in relationships. Is there a price to pay for unconditional love?”

Venue - Format, the independent record shop in Walton (Image: Newsquest)

Hailing from Southend, My Life Story was originally started in 1984.

Across their career, the group have worked with the likes of Morrissey, The Pogues, Marc Almond, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more.

They have even performed on the Glastonbury Pyramid stage, at Reading Festival four times, just before Blur and Pulp.

To purchase tickets visit mylifestory.band/tours.