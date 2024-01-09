The Rolph Church of England Primary School, in High Street, Thorpe-le-Soken, wants to add 158 solar panels to the building's pitched and flat roofs.

The plans, submitted to Tendring Council’s planning committee, are said to reflect the school’s ambition to deliver zero-carbon electricity and an “energy literacy educational programme”.

The total capacity of the solar panels will be 70kWp peak power.

In the application, the school said: “The visual appearance of the solar panels is considered appropriate for the school building.

"It enhances the visionary appearance of the site as an up-to-date centre for learning, creating responsible citizens for tomorrow’s world with an appreciation for their surroundings and a duty of care for the environment.

“The panels will provide a sustainable and “green” future the school community wants to adopt.

“The panels enable the school to further improve its decarbonisation journey, as well as teaching and learning about how to live more sustainably.

“It is therefore considered the panels would have a positive impact on the school’s image and its goals to use its buildings.”

Tendring Council’s planning committee will have the final say on the plans.