Katie Price, a celebrity author, media personality, and model, headed to N-Tyce Nails, in Rosemary Road, on Sunday, where she held two make-up masterclasses.

Both events involved Katie and her make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd showing the 80 guests the best beauty tips and tricks, as Fern applied Katie’s make-up in real-time.

Laura Lewis, 43, who owns the popular hair and beauty salon which hosted the event, has been a life-long fan of the model's work.

Having attended a previous London masterclass at which she met Katie, Laura was thrilled to have the icon at her salon in what was a real dream-come-true moment.

In the moment - Katie Price during the masterclass (Image: Laura Lewis)

Good times - Katie Price with N-Tyce Nails owner Laura Lewis (Image: Laura Lewis)

She said: “It was amazing, it went really well, it was a big sell-out, so another masterclass was added at 7.30pm due to the demand.

“Katie is very down to earth.

"Katie and Ferne were both lovely, it was so amazing.

“Katie gave good tips as well; I couldn’t even sleep last night after it due to the excitement.”

Interesting - A photo of Katie Price giving one of the two masterclass sessions (Image: Laura Lewis)

Celebrity - Katie Price posing for a photo (Image: Laura Lewis)

With the first hour-long class starting at 6pm, there was a chance in between the classes where the VIP ticket holders could chat and take a photo with Katie, before the second class started.

According to Laura, Katie, who said her salon was beautiful and loved the pink theme, engaged with the crowd throughout the evening and thanked everyone for coming.

"It is so surreal, even sitting next to her, I couldn’t believe it," added Laura.

“She is so easy going and very involved, she was asking the audience questions like how they like their makeup."

Throne - The chair and balloon arch at the masterclass (Image: Laura Lewis)

Stunning - Flowers at the event (Image: Laura Lewis)

For the event Julie Badham from Just Flowers provided a beautiful bouquet of flowers for Katie, while Jill Lehmann-Parish provided food from The Box Café.

Carly-Jade Palmer from Boujee Events provided the balloon arch and after the classes wrapped up, Laura and Katie’s team were invited for a complementary meal at My Big Fat Greek Taverna.

Laura said: “I had a meal with Katie and her personal assistant Jeyda Yilmaz, courtesy of Jason Smedley at the restaurant, his staff were amazing.

"During the meal, Katie said she would love to do another one here.

“We had something to eat and drink then said goodbye.

“I would also like to say thanks to Katie, Jeyda, and everyone who attended for their support, if it wasn’t for them, it wouldn’t have gone ahead, it was amazing.”