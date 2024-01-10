The club has more than 330 members, who are involved in a range of voluntary work in the towns, as well as in Great Holland, Kirby Cross and Kirby-le-Soken.

Some of the volunteers maintain the Railway Cottage, in Station Approach, and its garden so that members of both the trust and the public can enjoy it on a Tuesday morning.

During the winter months, the gardens are open on the third Tuesday of every month from 10am to 12noon for tea, coffee and biscuits.

John Barter, chairman of Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, said: "We work with and support other local organisations such as the Naze Protection Society, the Frinton Summer Theatre as well as its Friends’ organisation.

"We also help the Frinton in Bloom team, who have been entered into the National Britain in Bloom competition in the small town category, and Frinton Rotary Club.

"We are also active members of Museums Essex who represent about 60 of Essex’s 80 museums and heritage organisations."

The trust has a host of exciting activities planned to celebrate its 40th anniversary this year.

Its first event features the launch of the trust's third history book - Postcards from…Frinton’s Sea Front - at Frinton Golf Club on February 24.