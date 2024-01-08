Throughout 2023, there were more than 1,700 fewer crimes record in Tendring, Essex Police says.

Violent, sexual, and domestic offences all decreased, while there was also fewer burglaries and incidents of criminal damage.

There was a 46 per cent drop in anti-social behaviour, with nearly 1,000 fewer incidents reported.

Police officers also solved nearly 130 more crimes.

Chief Inspector Ella Latham, district commander for Tendring, said: “We’re working hard to keep our communities safe – and that hard work is paying off."



Duty - Members of Clacton Town's police force (Image: Essex Police)

In the last month, work by officers led to 100 cannabis plants being seized from a Clacton address, a man being jailed for 16 years for child sex offences and another man being sentenced man for a knifepoint robbery in Harwich.

Read More: Tendring crime and anti-social behaviour on decline say Essex Police

Protect - Police officers by a police car (Image: Essex Police)

Read More: Police discover 117 cannabis plants during Clacton raid

Chief Inspector Latham, added: “Crime has fallen more here and we’re solving more than the force average, while anti-social behaviour has almost halved.

“This is testament to the hard work my officers are doing every day and the work we’re doing with our partners.

Serve - Police officers (Image: Essex Police)

“The community policing team have targeted a number of prolific offenders over the last year of which have received CBOs and lengthy custodial sentences through the courts

“But we’re not complacent, we know there’s still more we can do.

“In 2024 we will be aiming to be even more visible and looking to improve our response to incidents and victim care."