The charming cafe in the Essex countryside is housed, as it says in the name, in a refurbished barn just outside Great Bentley, offering generous parking for many visitors.

Since the cafe announced its new management at the start of the year, I was eager to find out if the hidden gem was still living up to its top reviews.

When I was asked if I had booked a table, I was scared I may have to reschedule my visit.

But luckily a table for two was available.

And a tip for everyone, if you want to make sure to get a table, book in advance, especially for bigger parties.

The menu had a lot to offer, and I already knew after a look at it, that I would have to come back.

Breakfast options are available until 12 pm, but there are many choices of light bites like jacket potatoes, paninis and omelettes, as well as burgers, chicken and grilled goods and an astonishing choice of vegan and vegetarian options.

I did not regret choosing the sweet and sour cauliflower, a delicious treat of crispy baked cauliflower bites with white rice and a lovely sweet and sour sauce and vegetables.

My companion went for the special, Transylvanian kofte with chips and salad.

The new managers of the cafe have Romanian roots and have introduced specials from their home country for people to try.

The dish certainly made us hungry for more.

The ‘cherry on top’ was the desserts, a cherry crumble with vanilla ice cream and a butterscotch cheesecake.

Both desserts were a marvellous finish to a lovely Saturday meal, sweet but still light, with a lovely homemade taste and perfect in size.

I am looking forward to my next visit, which surely, will be very soon.