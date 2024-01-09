Jemima Boughey, 18, and Abby Jarmain,19, are both set to volunteer at a school in Accra, Ghana, for two weeks.

The pair will take off for the African country on January 14.

Inspirational - Jemima Boughey and Abby Jarmain (Image: Jemima Boughey)

Jemima said: "We both have goals of working with children in the future and wanted to do something that would help others during our gap year.

"We have done extensive research and applied through IVHQ, which is a trustworthy organisation that organises volunteering in numerous countries.

"We feel extremely excited and honoured to be able to visit Ghana and help the individuals in Accra. We’re also excited to learn about new cultures."

Before they travel to Ghana, the duo spent time collecting both cash and other items, including clothes, suitcases and toys, for those in need.

Jemima said: "We have raised just over £2,000 which we have used to get clothing, toys and school supplies."

They also asked for donations from Clacton residents, which saw dozens of people give old clothes and other items of use.

