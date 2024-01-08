SNOW has been forecast to hit parts of north and mid Essex today as temperatures begin to drop.
The Met Office has said some wintry showers are possible in its prediction for the east of England today.
In Colchester, weather bosses have said there is a 50 per cent chance of “light snow” at midday, and 3pm today, January 8, according to weather bosses.
The rest of the day is mostly overcast predictions, with a lower chance of rain, sleet or snow.
There are also some snow predictions elsewhere in north and mid Essex.
In Harwich, there is a 50 per cent chance of light snow at 10am and 2pm, as well as a chance of sleet at 11am.
Sticking on the coast, there is a 50 per cent chance of light rain for most of the morning in Clacton, with a slightly higher chance of light snow at midday.
In mid Essex, Halstead is showing a chance of light snow across three hours at 11am, 12pm and 1pm, as well as at 3pm and 4pm.
Braintree is also showing a 50 per cent chance at 11am and 1pm.
Maldon is predicted to be the heaviest hit, with an 80 per cent chance of heavy snow at 1pm, and a 70 per cent chance at 4pm.
Light snow and sleet is also predicted late morning and at about 3pm in the town.
Throughout the day, despite being 1 or 2 degrees across the county, the Met warns of temperatures feeling as low as -4 at certain times today.
A spokesman said: “Today will be windy, especially on coasts, exacerbating the cold feel.”
