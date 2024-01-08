The Met Office has said some wintry showers are possible in its prediction for the east of England today.

In Colchester, weather bosses have said there is a 50 per cent chance of “light snow” at midday, and 3pm today, January 8, according to weather bosses.

The rest of the day is mostly overcast predictions, with a lower chance of rain, sleet or snow.

There are also some snow predictions elsewhere in north and mid Essex.

In Harwich, there is a 50 per cent chance of light snow at 10am and 2pm, as well as a chance of sleet at 11am.

Sticking on the coast, there is a 50 per cent chance of light rain for most of the morning in Clacton, with a slightly higher chance of light snow at midday.

In mid Essex, Halstead is showing a chance of light snow across three hours at 11am, 12pm and 1pm, as well as at 3pm and 4pm.

Braintree is also showing a 50 per cent chance at 11am and 1pm.

Maldon is predicted to be the heaviest hit, with an 80 per cent chance of heavy snow at 1pm, and a 70 per cent chance at 4pm.

Light snow and sleet is also predicted late morning and at about 3pm in the town.

Throughout the day, despite being 1 or 2 degrees across the county, the Met warns of temperatures feeling as low as -4 at certain times today.

A spokesman said: “Today will be windy, especially on coasts, exacerbating the cold feel.”