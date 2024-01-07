Essex County Fire and Rescue's control room took more than 100 calls on Friday due after the county was hit by heavy rain.

Crews attended eight separate incidents and rescued 13 individuals and one dog throughout the course of the day.

At 9.02am, crews from Colchester, USAR (the urban search and rescue team), and Coggeshall rescued three people who were trapped in their car in floodwater, in Old House Road, Great Horkesley.

Manningtree and Hawkwell teams pumped water away from houses in Boxted after flooding had started to enter the houses at 9.16am.

A woman trapped in her vehicle surrounded by floodwater was rescued in Magnolia Road, Rochford, at 10.53am.

Rescue - The scene at the Rochford incident (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue)

Later in the afternoon from 3.04pm onwards, firefighter crews from Witham, Chelmford, and Leigh were called to a scene to rescue a man and his dog also stuck in a vehicle in Paper Mill Lock, near Chelmsford.

A man was trapped in his vehicle in Abridge Road, Theydon Bois, where another was stuck in water in New Way Lane, Matching.

Three firefighter crews from Epping, Loughton and Harlow rescued four people trapped in a car in Abridge Road, Abridge, at 6.14pm.

Finally, Firefighters from Sible Hedingham, Halstead and Colchester came to the rescue of two people stuck on top of the roof of their car after becoming trapped in Lower Stoke Road, Ashen.

Flooding - The dog being rescued from the incident at Paper Mill Lock (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue)

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue has offered some tips on how to stay safe during the floods.

They said: "If you come across a flooded road, please turn around and find another route.

"Do not risk driving through floodwater.

"You'd be putting your life at risk as well as the lives of our crews who are called to rescue you.

Helping - Firefighters rescuing an individual in Brightlingsea (Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue)

"You also might not be covered by your car insurance if you intentionally drive through floodwater.

"If floodwater is entering your home, block the entrances with sand bags or towels and take valuables and electrical items upstairs if you can.

"Please also isolate your electric and gas supplies if it is safe to do so when water starts to enter your home."