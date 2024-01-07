Between January 4 and 5, Essex Police's Operational Support Group (OSG) made 19 arrests across the county in connection to the above offences.

One of the incidents on January 5 saw officers from the OSG stop a vehicle in Witham after having seen it being driven in a "suspicious manner".

Upon investigating a quantity of suspected class A drugs, money, phones and golf clubs were all seized from the vehicle.

Three men aged 18 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of possession with an intent to supply drugs.

Detective chief inspector Ian Hughes of Essex Police commented on the OSG's work.

He said: “The work the OSG does is really important to keep the public safe and help other teams progress investigations.

“Through their positive, proactive work, suspects have been brought into custody.

“The team will be out again today, keeping you safe again.”

The OSG is a group that will support other police teams in carrying out "vital" activity to keep people safe and to help progress investigations.

This can include conducing high visibility patrols, making arrests attempts, carrying out warrants, and patrolling Essex's roads.