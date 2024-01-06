A Mercedes-Benz was reportedly stolen from Linnet Way, Great Bentley, after 10.20pm yesterday.

Officers investigated the incident and were able to locate the vehicle in Scraley Road, Maldon.

Once members of the force were recovering the vehicle, they stumbled upon four vehicles they think were also stolen.

Seized - The four vehicles that Essex Police suspect were also stolen (Image: Essex Police)

During the search of the area there were also parts of vehicles discovered as well.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, two Essex men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

They said: Two men from South Woodham Ferrers aged 28 and 30 have both been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and are currently in custody.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 1356 of 5 January."

Any member of the public with information on this incident is advised to come forward.

You can visit essex.police.uk/ro/report/ to submit a report.

Alternatively, if you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.