Essex Police announced on Facebook at 11.45am that the body found in Ingatestone on New Year's Day is that of Katherine Corrigan, 27.

The Police received a call from a member of the public on January 1 after reportedly finding a woman's body in Little Hyde Lane, Ingatestone.

Katherine was reported missing from the Broomfield area of Chelmsford on July 22 last year.

At the time, Katherine was described being about 5ft 7ins tall, a slim build, and was last seen wearing a grey and black cardigan, green trousers, and cream shoes.

Essex Police carried out an "extensive investigation" during its search for the missing woman, reviewing hours of CCTV and liaising with neighbouring forces and the British Transport Police.

Inspector Sam Girdlestone has commented on the incident.

He said: “My thoughts, and those of everyone at Essex Police, are with Katherine’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“This is not the outcome that anyone was hoping for and we are continuing to support her family.

“Katherine’s death is not being treated as suspicious and we are preparing a file for the coroner.”