The Essex County Fire and Rescue Service deployed specially trained firefighters to Old Hall Lane, Walton-on-the-Naze, after Dotty the dog fell off the edge of a cliff whilst out on a walk.

Fire crews were called at 3.31pm on January 4 and received reports of the incident and how the Springer Spaniel was not able to get back up due to her injuries.

Two USAR technicians from the urban search and rescue team descended down on ropes to help rescue the canine.

Personnel from both Clacton and Chelmsford's fire stations attended the incident alongside the specialist team

Antony Clement, the crew manager for the urban search and rescue team commented on the incident.

He said: “Crews worked quickly to rescue Dotty safely and we were glad to reunite her with her owner.

“If you’re a dog owner, please take care when walking near cliffs, keep yourself and your dog away from dangerous areas and keep your dog on a lead.”

Dotty the Springer Spaniel was rescued by 4.45pm the same day.

She was taken to a vet and left in their care.