John Berry carried out what police have described as a "violent attack" on wife Edna at their home in Turpins Close in Holland-on-Sea.

Berry called 999 himself after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1pm on Tuesday, February 21, last year.

Essex Police officers rushed to the address alongside ambulance service colleagues and found Edna, 80, had sustained a serious head injury.

Mrs Berry was taken Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire where she died the same evening, shortly after 9.30pm.

John Berry, now 85, was subsequently charged with murder.

During an appearance in court back in May, Berry denied murdering his wife but admitted causing her death by manslaughter.

He was due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court in November however admitted the charge of murder before the trial could get underway.

He was sentenced today, Friday, January 5, at Chelmsford Crown Court to ten years in prison.

Killer - John Berry has been jailed for ten years (Image: Essex Police)

Det Chief Insp Ant Alcock, who has led the investigation from the outset, said: “Although we have seen a man convicted of the most serious offence, there will be no triumphant words from me.

“I simply want to take this opportunity to offer my sincere sympathy to all those impacted by John Berry’s actions eleven months ago.

“Understandably, Edna’s family have been deeply affected by this incident and throughout an incredibly testing time, they have handled themselves with dignity.

“Today’s sentence is unlikely to provide them with any closure and my only thoughts are with them. I sincerely hope that, with time, their pain eases.

“As I have said before, this incident was simply tragic.”

An inquest into Mrs Berry’s death opened at Essex Coroner’s Court back in March but was suspended amid the police investigation.

The court heard the cause of Mrs Berry’s death was yet to be determined as further probes continue following a post-mortem examination.

Speaking during the opening, coroner’s officer Deborah Wallace said: “Edna passed away at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

“She lived at home with her husband and on February 21 police attended her home and found her injured.

“Paramedics were called, and she was later declared dead at 9.31pm.”