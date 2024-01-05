Emergency services raced to the A120's Wix bypass just after 12am on Friday following a serious smash.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported “two people were trapped in their vehicle” before freeing them two hours later by 2.22am.

Two people were taken to Colchester Hospital for further care and Essex Police has confirmed that one man has suffered "life-threatening and life-changing injuries".

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to the A120 near Wix at about 12.15am on Friday, January 5.

"It had been reported that two cars had been involved in a collision and the road was blocked.

"Working with emergency service colleagues we closed the road and one man was taken to hospital by paramedics with life-threatening and life-changing injuries.

"Our officers remained at the scene to investigate the collision overnight and the road has now been reopened."

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 12.10am with reports of a collision on the A120, Wix.

“We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a BASICS vehicle.”

As a result of the crash the stretch of road was subsequently shut in both directions between Wix and Horsely Cross, only reopening to motorists just after 9am on Friday.