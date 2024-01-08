CNG Antiques, in Old Pier Street, Walton, otherwise known as Oh My Naze, is selling Save Walton Market badges to campaign supporters.

It comes after council bosses unveiled plans to axe the historic and traditional event after decades.

One of the owners of the shop said: "Our products are based on the history of Walton and the surrounding areas.

"All of our original designs are designed, illustrated, printed and made in Walton.

Storefront - The front of CNG Antiques (Image: CNG Antiques)

"Locals and visitors, who all use the market, buy our unique souvenirs and gifts, so we just wanted to give something back by making these badges available to locals to show their support to the market.

Pride - The 'Save Walton Market' badges available in town (Image: CNG Antiques)

"We know it means a great deal to them, the stallholders who are losing their income and the shops of Walton who rely on the increased footfall in the town on market days.

"I've been coming to Walton since I was a child with my family, and I'm lucky to have lived here for almost four years now."

Badges can be picked up from these locations: