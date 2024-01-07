Rebecca Mackay, a registered specialist nurse with 16 years of experience in A&E and cardiac wards, is looking to launch a beauty clinic in Mayfly Way in Ardleigh.

Rebecca, who is already fully insured meaning she can work in clinics, salons and clients' homes, will offer lip filler, anti-wrinkle injections, facial treatments and laser hair removal.

No external alternations to the currently vacant unit will be made and instead “internally moveable partitions” will be used by Rebecca to create private space for her business.

The proposal said that due to the clinical waste created by the beauty clinic, including “used sharps”, a locked clinical waste bin will be kept onsite and be managed by a separate company.

With more than 90 commercial units in the complex, there is already an area for visitor car parking with currently seven spaces, three of which are disabled bays.

The new business will also have one allocated parking space, which due to the “appointment-only” bookings, means parking or congestion issues are “highly improbable”.

With proposed opening times of 10am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday, the community impact of the beauty clinic was said to be acceptable and similar to the most recent plans in the complex for tattoo studios.

If by February 9 there are no known objections or changes the proposal will continue as intended after being green-lit by Tendring Council.