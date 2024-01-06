JA Performing Arts hosts tap dancing sessions for all ages and abilities in the purpose-built JA Performing Arts Studio in Brunel Road, Clacton.

Laura Salazar, an instructor at JA Performing Arts said: "JA Performing Arts is a family-run business, owned and run by sisters Gemma Wright and Claire Lane.

"JA has been a family-run business for many years, previously run by Jackie Annis, Claire and Gemma’s mum."

Synchronised - Tap dancers on stage (Image: JA Performing Arts)

The business offers dance, drama and acrobatics classes to students from the young age of 2.5 years to adults of any age.

The adult tap dance classes are taught by Laura Salazar, who has been tap dancing since a very young age, she even trained at JA Performing Arts before becoming a professional dancer with a dance degree.

Laura said: "Each class is catered to the level of ability and consists of a warm-up, and technical exercises to develop and learn new skills, we then move on to learning sequences and dance routines, finishing with a cool down."

Adult tap classes are £18.35 a month and tap shoes are not required for the first free class.

Laura adds: "We also offer adult classes in ballet, pointe work and jazz - no experience necessary for any of our classes. All classes offer a free trial class."

For more information and to book go to japerform.com