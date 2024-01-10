Simon Collis partnered up with Clarks Shoes at Culver Square, Colchester, and donated thousands of pounds of stock to charities in the area.

On January 4, Mr Collis went to Home Start Colchester, Jaywick and Clacton, to support the charity in their aim to give back to families and children who need help.

He said: “I dropped off around 40 pairs of quality shoes with my son, working in partnership with superstar manager Sally Barns from Clark Shoes.

“In the last two years, more than £7,000 of stock has gone to charity, mainly to Tots 2 Teens and Home Start Colchester."

Mr Collis also wanted to support girls’ football teams and donated a range of football boots to the Stanway Rover Girls.

He said: “I wanted to give to a worthy local team in Colchester to help inspire some young girls into the world of football as they are underrepresented in funds more than boys’ teams.”

Home Start Colchester, Jaywick and Clacton gratefully accepted the donations, mainly for primary school children, which will be distributed via The Ark centre in Harwich.