A DOCTORS surgery in Walton has revealed the number of appointments which were missed last month.
Walton Medical Centre, in Vicarage Lane, was conceived and built by Dr Gerald Clark and Dr Geldard in 1980 and has served residents ever since.
Bosses have now revealed out of the 3,182 appointments scheduled in December, 127 of were not attended by patients.
This means a total of 24.47 hours of clinic time was wasted.
A spokesman for Walton Medical Centre said: "There were 127 missed appointments in December 2023, if you cannot attend your appointment please call us and let us know
as soon as possible so we can offer this to another patient."
See where Walton Medical Centre ranks in North Essex: North Essex GP surgeries ranked by patients
Of the attended appointments, there were 577 face-to-face appointments with a GP, as well as 141 telephone consultations.
The nursing team held 1,072 face-to-face appointments as well as 162 phone consultations.
There were also 830 HCA appointments and blood clinic appointments.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel