The Miss Jaywick and Princess contest is returning to support the work of Sonny’s Army and other charities in the Essex seaside village.

Sonny’s Army was established in 2019 to help families and parents whose children have to spend long times in hospital.

Seeing her own parents in that situation, Bobbie-Jean, 17, got together with her aunt Destiny, 20, to find a way to offer support.

Danell, Bobbie-Jean's mother, who is a trustee of the charity, said: “They offer small tokens of help to families who need help with hospitals as well.

“Their children’s events with the Easter Bunny, Santa’s Grotto and the Summer Fun have been set up for local children for the past four years.

“Miss Jaywick is something we wanted to bring back. It was huge during the 60s and we felt it needed to return.”

Two Miss Jaywicks have been crowned in the past, and Lillie Rowe is the reigning Miss Jaywick.

“The competition is a lot of fun and the new Miss Jaywick will represent Sonny’s Army and sometimes other organisations through the year,” said Danell

“She will also represent Jaywick at the carnival on our charity float.”

Sonny’s Army has grown into a charity helping families at 12 hospitals in the country.

It provides boxes with toiletries for parents, get well soon essential boxes for children, neonatal intensive care unit boxes, as well as help with travel expenses up to £50, small medical equipment and meals.

Bobbie-Jean's and Desitny’s work has been recognised with a number of awards, including the Tendring Youth Award and Pride of Essex Hope Award.

The competition winner will be crowned on March 16 at 5pm and entrants can register by messaging their name to Sonny’s Army’s Facebook page by March 10.

Entrants for Miss Jaywick must be between 13 to 16 and princesses between the ages of seven to 12.

Additionally, the charity has announced it will crown a Mini Miss Jaywick, Jaywick Baby as well as a Jaywick King and Prince.