Every weekend of January will involve some sort of engineering work on Greater Anglia lines, meaning passengers travelling from Colchester to London, Ipswich, and Clacton, will have to endure longer journeys using rail replacement bus services.

This weekend, for example, a train journey from Colchester to London Liverpool Street – which can be as short as 47 minutes – could take as long as two hours.

Network Rail, which operates the majority of Greater Britain’s railway lines, is responsible for the works.

On social media, passengers commented to share their exasperation about the works, saying they still expect train fares to increase despite the regular disruptions.

Replacement – buses will run as part of a fractured journey this weekend, when there will be no direct trains to London (Image: Newsquest)

Simon Walkowiak wrote: “It’s been disrupted for months / years and there has been no change to the quality of the service.

"The only thing that’s changed is the ticket price – always going up.”

Other passengers have said the numerous rail replacement bus services are nothing new, which simply adds to the frustration.

Sarah Louise said: “And each operator that takes over says the same thing, that service will improve. Then have audacity to put up fares again.

“I have lived here over 20 years and had this for at least the last ten of rail replacements including every weekend between October and December.”

Colin Stallwood argued that a slower service should mean cheaper fares.

He wrote: “Worse part is paying for the full train fare even though you are not on a train - that’s a disgrace.

“There should be a reduced cost of transport.”

Meanwhile, James Sadler said the disruption was part of a wider deterioration of national infrastructure.

He said: “This is why I left Colchester and the UK – life, normal life, just became too hard.

“Just trying to do normal stuff was littered with barriers whether financial, physical or health wise.

Long – trains from Colchester to London this weekend will terminate at Witham, where passengers will then have to take a bus to Ingatestone (Image: Newsquest)

“And the necessary help and assistance to overcome each one either dwindled away or became ‘user pays’ or, as in the case of bus replacement services, just impractical and unsustainable.”

What does the work involve?





Network Rail has said general maintenance work on the Harwich branch, including work to replace wheel timbers, will take place on January 13 and 14, then again on January 27 and 28.

Buildings next to the railway line which runs between Mistley and Wrabness are also being demolished.

On the Clacton branch, engineers are replacing buffer stops on January 13 and 14, and then January 20 and 21.

Work on the level crossing at Wivenhoe is also taking place, whilst engineers are also carrying out maintenance on the overhead line system between Frating and Great Bentley.

Over the three remaining weekends in January, track renewal works are taking place at the Clacton branch junction, with wheel timbers also being replaced on River Stour Bridge.

What Network Rail said

A spokesman for Network Rail said the repair works are in the interests of safety.

He said: "We understand that our weekend engineering work causes inconvenience for passengers wishing to travel.

"A lot of our work can only be undertaken when trains are not running for the safety of our maintenance crews.

"It is important we have regular access to the railway at specific times to check and maintain the safety of our network and replace worn out track and equipment to maintain its reliability for the benefit of our customers.”