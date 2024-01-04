James Donovan, who was a trustee of the Clacton-based charity Kidz Come First, was cross-examined on Thursday having been charged with three counts of fraud.

After taking the stand, he told Chelmsford Crown Court how his former partner, Ruksana Khan, had access to all his debit and credit cards so he could not spend the money on alcohol.

Khan was convicted in 2021 of defrauding the charity to fuel her gambling addiction, though she is yet to be sentenced.

Donovan, however, is accused of being fully aware of Khan’s activity and enabling it for four years from 2011 to 2015.

The court heard how Donovan, 48, worked as a long-distance lorry driver six days a week and had a weekly allowance of £50 in cash to spend on food and cigarettes so he couldn’t buy alcohol; Khan, meanwhile, was defrauding the charity on a huge scale.

That claim formed a key part of Donovan’s defence: that he had no knowledge of the transferring of thousands of pounds between his and the charity’s bank account, because it was Khan who controlled their financial affairs.

When the mass fraud that had been undertaken by Khan was uncovered by the Charities’ Commission, 378 transfers totalling £53,000 made from the charity to Khan's account were found.

The prosecution argued that Khan's and Donovan's finances were linked, with Donovan transferring £39,000 to Khan in a four-year period in numerous transactions.

A meeting was held in March 2015, after which Khan confessed to Donovan thousands of pounds had been gambled away.

Only then, Donovan argued, did he take control of his finances.

But Lucy Sweetland, prosecuting, put it to Donovan that he never told the police during an interview he was unaware of the transactions passing into and out of his account.

According to Donovan, he failed to do so because he was ashamed to tell the police about his alcohol problem.

Miss Sweetland said: “The first time you let anyone know that those transactions were nothing to do with you was this week [just before the trial].”

The court also heard how thousands of pounds passed between Donovan and the charity’s account after he said he took control of his finances.

Miss Sweetland continued: “You are lying to get yourself out of trouble.”

The trial continues.