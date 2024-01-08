Tendring Council has approved a planning application asking for permission to turn the building at 28 Jackson Road into five flats.

The original plans proposed an additional two floors to be added to the building to make it five storeys and house seven self-contained one-bedroom flats on the upper floors.

The approved plans suggested only one added floor and a reduction to five flats above a commercial unit on the ground floor.

Residents of neighbouring buildings had voiced their concerns regarding a loss of light due to the height of two stories and worried whether the waste area on the ground floor would be big enough to serve seven flats.

In the bid to Tendring Council, the applicant outlines their intention to also transform the building externally.

For walls, in place of the existing brickwork, the new development would use brick/render instead.

Meanwhile, the roof’s existing felt finish would make way for a new fibreglass replacement.

The offices, once occupied by the Clacton Gazette, had been converted in a business centre.