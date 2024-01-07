The show discusses psychic frauds and showcases some psychic tricks achieved through magician skills and will be coming to the McGrigor Hall.

Greg Chapman, the psychic who will be performing, explains: "The non-psychic show was born out of an interest in the works of Houdini, who saw many people using magicians' tricks to pretend they actually had genuine psychic powers, be that talking to the dead, predicting the future, or even things like moving objects with the mind.

"This practice has continued, with many people still making money out of pretending that what are really magic tricks are real psychic powers.

"This show discusses some of the different types of frauds, as well as showcasing some demonstrations of 'psychic powers' while being clear that I am only using my magician skills to create these effects."

Element - Greg Chapman putting on his non-psychic psychic show (Image: Cosmic Xposure, Greg Chapman)

Advertised as a show for both sceptics and believers, the interesting show will be making its way to Frinton on February 10.

Greg said: "When I decided to perform this show, it was important to me to be inclusive, and as a general rule, I try to be open-minded on a range of topics.

"As such, the larger question of whether or not any psychic powers are real is not one that is answered in this show.

"The show starts from the point of view that whether or not some psychic powers are real, what I do know for a fact is that some of those who have performed psychic demonstrations over the past hundred and eighty years have been committing fraud, and it is these people's methods that the show has focused on."

Stage - Greg Chapman with a participant (Image: Cosmic Xposure, Greg Chapman)

Tickets are £10.50 and the show begins at 7.30pm.

Greg added: "The whole show is intended as an evening of entertainment firstly, with a deeper side underneath, and I hope that my first evening show in Frinton will allow me to entertain lots of people from the local area."

For more information and to book tickets go to ticketsource.co.uk/gregchapman/the-non-psychic-psychic-show-mcgrigor-hall-frinton-on-sea.