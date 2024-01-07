Auditions for 'The Stars of Tendring' are now open, with the hosts looking for anyone of any age and talent to apply for an upcoming concert.

Hosted by Clacton Musical Productions, this show aims to show off the varying talents the people of Tendring have to offer.

Bailey Boyce, the producer of the concert, said: "The Stars of Tendring will be a showcase showing the talents of what Tendring has to offer.

"I am ready to announce Clacton Musical Production's first concert in aid to raise money to put on the charity musical ‘9 to 5’ which is raising money for the local theatre society Clacton Musical Theatre Society."

After the audition, if the judges have put your act through, you should expect a call from producer Bailey.

Bailey said: "Once you have made it through, all you have to do is practice until show day when you will be needed from 1.30pm until 7.30pm.

"Theatre groups are encouraged to apply as a way to get their shows out there."

The show will play on February 11 this year, at Brightlingsea Community Centre, in Lower Park Road.

To sign up for auditions fill out this form forms.gle/yWXi3do19TK7inNi9, which can also be found on the Clacton Musical Production Facebook Page.