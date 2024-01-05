Underwoods Motoring received planning permission from Tendring Council to demolish the garage and part of the dealership in Old Road, raising concerns with residents.

The dealership has now stated to be “mindful of any impact to the surrounding area” during the process.

In 2023, the company focused on selling used cars only.

A spokesman said: “For our Clacton branch this [the change] has resulted in a need to expand our used car forecourt.

“To achieve this we are repurposing existing space currently occupied by unnecessary buildings by; halving the size of our new car showroom facing Old Road and demolishing an unused residential property on Herbert Road.

“No plans for new buildings are proposed, no additional vehicle access is being requested, no increase to local traffic is expected and resident permit parking will not be affected.”

According to Underwoods, the move to used cars has made a positive impact on the nearby roads as no large car transporters are used.

The statement added: “The removal of the empty house and showroom space reduction will improve the site aesthetically, with the new frontage facing Old Road to be finished to a high standard with a matching facia to the other sides.

“As an independent business, everyone at Underwoods Motoring looks forward to continuing to serve Clacton and the surrounding areas with quality used cars and garage services for cars and vans.

“Underwoods have served this area for the past 23 years, as did Carlton garage and others before.”