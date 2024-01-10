FC Clacton today plays at the Austin Arena at Rush Green Road.

But the club's predecessor, Clacton Town, has played at numerous grounds since it was originally formed in 1892.

The club did not have a permanent home until it was invited by Clacton Cricket Club to share the Old Road Stadium in 1905.

In these pictures compiled by Clacton historian George Hardwick, the stadium can be seen in all its glory.

After decades of playing at the venue, the council informed the club the Old Road grounds would be transformed into a car park in 1935.

Stand - The seats at the Old Road stadium (Image: George Hardwick)The club managed to push the pitch back with the car park, enabling it to compete in that year's season.

After the Second World War, the short-lived cover on the north side made way for a large pitched roof concrete grandstand.

This seated more than 500 in seven rows and included a press box and VIP area.

The largest crowd to see a game was 3,505 for the FA Cup tie with Romford in September 1952.

Match - Players on the old grounds (Image: George Hardwick)After many uneventful years, the stadium saw a huge change in 1967 when a greyhound racing track was introduced.

This addition meant the playing field was moved further away from Old Road and the stands on the south side had to be removed.

Now narrower and shorter than before, the pitch was surprisingly still large enough for senior football.

There were numerous buildings in this area including a cafeteria, changing room, board room, and even a hut that sold cushions to help with visitors' comfort.

Old - The greyhound café and seating (Image: George Hardwick)In the 1980s, four corner pylons aimed to be used as floodlights were installed.

However, the club never had the finances to fit lamps into them.

After eight decades at Old Road Stadium, the council finally sold the venue to make space for a nine-acre retail park.

The club remained there until the last possible moment, when they played Lowestoft Town on February 21, 1987, to bring the curtain down on 81 years of history.

Modern - The Rush Green Bowl stadium (Image: Newsquest)Gainsford Avenue was used for a short period until the club's new ground, the Rush Green Bowl, was ready.

The very first match played at their current venue was in November 1987 and had to be abandoned after the floodlights failed.

The Seasiders, now FC Clacton, still play at the Rush Green Road site.