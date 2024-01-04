The Beehive Stay and Play, in High Street, Clacton, has shut down for good, according to a social media statement published on New Year's Day.

The statement reads: “Due to a major change in personal circumstances, I have made the decision to close the business.

“I would like to thank everybody who has supported us from day one. We have met some really lovely families and have made some great friends.”

Beehive Stay and Play opened in March 2023 and offered arts and crafts, a sensory playroom, and games and books for babies and toddlers.

Its regular sessions were popular with both youngsters and parents alike, many of whom have been left saddened by the news of the closure.

In total 12 children were permitted at the nursery at a time and sessions were available to book in advance to avoid an overwhelming atmosphere for both children and carers.

According to bosses at Beehive Stay and Play, the landowner of the property is in agreement for the business to continue at the premises should anyone wish to take it over.

Anyone interested in taking it over should email: office@thebeehive-stayandplay-clacton.co.uk.