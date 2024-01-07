Set to play at the stage of the Martello Lounge, familiar faces and newer ones will be performing a range of songs.

First on the list is Essex-born, singer-songwriter and actress, Evy Frearson, who will be playing some of her alternative floaty rock that is influenced by other genres such as funk, jazz and pop.

The 20-year-old has had some of her songs played on national and international radio.

Read More: New arts collective works on bringing event space to Clacton

Read More: Clacton Arts Centre to host musical Christmas party

From her debut single 'Overly Cautious', released in 2021, to her latest release 'Better For Your', Evy has some amazing originals she is going to perform.

Performing once more in Clacton, The Jentones will be performing some of their popular acoustic guitar numbers.

The band is made up of multi-instrumentalists Jennie Suzanne Venus and Tony Woodley, and will play a mix of originals and cover songs.

The two performers will be making their way to Clacton on January 18.

The show will begin at 7.30pm and runs late into the night.

Entry to the performances is free of charge.