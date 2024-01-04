Greater Anglia has said all its lines are blocked due to the incident which occurred between Witham and Shenfield.

A spokesman said: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

Replacement Buses will be in operation between Shenfield and Witham, and also Witham and Braintree.

The train company said services on the following routes are affected:

London Liverpool Street - Ipswich / Norwich

London Liverpool Street - Braintree

London Liverpool Street - Colchester Town / Clacton on Sea

Trains between London Liverpool Street and Southend Victoria via Shenfield are not directly affected but may still be disrupted.