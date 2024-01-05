The classic puppet icons, Sooty, Sweep and Soo will host their anniversary party, with lots of mishaps and antics along the way, on February 10.

The wacky show, full of fun and laughter for all the family, will be staged at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

Fun - The Sooty Show (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

Once the show has come to an end, audience members will be in with a chance to meet Richard and Sooty themselves.

Rob Mitchell-Gears, of the West Cliff Theatre, said: "Sooty is planning his biggest magic trick yet making a member of the audience float in the air.

"Watch out for Sooty’s new water pistol. It’s turbocharged to reach right to the back of the theatre, so don’t forget your raincoat.

"Soo tries to find the perfect party dress, Sooty gets very messy in the kitchen, whilst Sweep needs some help from boys and girls to join in the party games.

"Also attending the party will be circus superstar Michael Jordan, direct from Blackpool’s famous Tower Circus who will entertain the party guests with his incredible juggling.

"All this and so much more with special guests Butch the Bulldog and Ramsbottom the Snake."

Pals - Richard, Sooty, Soo and Sweep (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

Talented puppeteer, illusionist, actor and screenwriter Richard Cadell will be leading the show.

Richard succeeded previous Sooty puppeteer Matthew Corbett in 1998, and has been putting on amazing shows ever since.

Rob adds: "There will be buckets of audience participation and tonnes of fun to be had, so come along and bring the whole family as this delightful show will entertain every generation and Sooty fans both old and new."

Adult tickets are £21 while tickets for guests under the age of 16 cost £18.50.

The show begins at 2:30pm.

For more information and to book tickets go to westcliffclacton.co.uk/kids/the-sooty-show/.