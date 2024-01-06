The seaside attraction will be staging ten exciting extravaganzas starting in March and ending in November.

Once again, the line-up will include summer holiday dates which were trialled for the first time three years ago and have now become a regular fixture.

The events are all put on as a thank you to the pier’s loyal customer base – both local and visitors from further afield – for their ongoing support throughout the year.

Director Billy Ball said: “The importance and popularity of these events has increased, especially now less displays are taking place elsewhere mainly due to financial constraints.

“It is a big investment on our part but one that we feel is worth continuing with and the feedback we get is very positive.

“We included a couple of displays set to music for the first time last year for the King’s Coronation and the opening of Jurassic Pier and we will be considering that option again.”

When are the fireworks displays at Clacton Pier in 2024?





The first fireworks extravaganza is scheduled for Easter Sunday, March 31, followed by Sunday, May 5 (May Day), and then Sunday, May 26 (Spring Bank Holiday).

The summer holiday dates are all on Saturday and begin on July 27, and then August 3, 10, and 17.

The pier will be joining with Tendring District Council as part of the Clacton Air Show on Thursday, August 22 with a display to follow the night flights and then three days later on Sunday, August 25 to celebrate the Bank Holiday.

The final extravaganza will be on Tuesday, November 5 with an early and later performance for Guy Fawkes.

Clacton Pier was built in 1871 and remains the town’s most iconic seaside attraction drawing around one million visitors each year.

Its tenpin bowling ‘The Lanes’, family arcade and new £4 million development operate all year round.

Three new rides, including a big wheel and Looping Star roller coaster, were added in 2021 to celebrate the pier’s 150th anniversary.

In 2023 the pier created Jurassic Pier, a dino safari attraction with a 4D cinema, which opened last May.