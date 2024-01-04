STARBUCKS is gearing up to open a new coffee shop in Clacton.
Architects working on behalf of the cafe chain have been given the green light by Tendring Council to push on with its first coffee shop in the seaside town.
The popular coffee brand has signed up to a unit at a new retail park which is under development at the former gas works site in Old Road.
Customers will be able to grab their caffeine fix on the go with the new site set to feature a drive-thru.
