Bill Craig, 69, and Mags Craig, 72, of Clacton, have been members of Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, since retiring six years ago in 2018.

They have been avid users of the complex and use its gym three times week, whilst also enjoying the pool and spa areas at the facility.

In recent months, however, the pair have started to feel “annoyed and frustrated” over the condition of the changing rooms, branding them unusable.



Location - A previous photo of Clacton Leisure Centre (Image: Newsquest)

The couple said: “The problems with the changing rooms have been caused by insufficient cleaning and maintenance over the years.

“Although most of the lockers are in a reasonable condition, the showers, toilets, and ventilation are in desperate need of attention.

“The shower drains have had small leaks into the roof of the spa below for many years.

Run down - A photo of the shower area of the men's changing rooms (Image: Bill Craig)

“One option we do not want the council to consider is the removal of the changing rooms altogether.

“They are perfectly suited for access to both the gym, spa and pool facilities, which the other changing areas are not.

“We feel the council needs to gut the gym changing rooms and rebuild them completely.”

According to Bill and Mags, the dry-side lockers are also too small, resulting in them having to force their items into the locker which could “damage the sides of your bag”.

Out of action - A photo taken by Mags Craig in the women's changing room showing toilets not being useable (Image: Mags Craig)

Disrepair - A drain in the women's changing room at the leisure centre (Image: Mags Craig)

The couple have said the required repairs and maintenance could have been carried out during the spa's renovation in 2021, which saw Tendring Council £575,000 on a refurbishment project.

Tendring Council bosses have now announced the gym changing rooms on the first floor are to be closed for the foreseeable whilst “maintenance work” is carried out.

A spokesman said: “Our gym changing rooms at Clacton Leisure Centre are currently closed because they require maintenance work.

“We are taking that opportunity to look at options for this amenity, which will be considered early in the New Year.

“Gym users can use the dry-side changing rooms and shower facilities by the sports hall.”

The spokesman added the council welcomes the feedback given by the leisure centre users.