In the past two weeks, Essex Police officers have arrested 52 people on suspicion of shoplifting across the county.

Ten of those arrested during that time tested positive for cocaine, crack or heroin.

Out of those arrested, 31 were charged with theft offences and other related matters.

Many of the thefts took place between December 18 and 31.

Eight people were arrested in each of the Colchester, Basildon and Braintree districts, three in Thurrock and three in Harlow, two in each of the Brentwood, Rochford and Southend districts, one in each of Castle Point and Tendring and 14 people were arrested in the Chelmsford district for shop theft and other related offences.

Cases involving ten people arrested in the past two weeks are still being investigated. Five people were subject to community resolutions while six had no further action taken against them.

Sergeant Christian Denning, of the Essex Police specialist Business Crime Team, said: “If you do find yourself in difficult circumstances and are considering stealing from a shop, I ask you, please, don’t cross the threshold into offending. You could get yourself into a predicament which will only make things worse.

“There are food banks and other fantastic organisations and charities across our county which can help you.

“I’d also ask people to keep an eye on friends and neighbours who may be struggling and to help them out if you can. Look out for one another – it’s what society is built on.”

Business crime officers review every shoplifting arrest and, where it is believed a criminal behaviour order would be justified to help to protect retailers from repeated abuse and stealing, they work with local investigating officers to apply to the courts for them.

Mr Denning said: “Criminal behaviour orders can also include conditions intended to get offenders the support they need to change their behaviour and remove their need to commit crime.

“This includes requirements for offenders to engage with treatment services, such as drug and alcohol addiction support.

“It is an offence to breach the terms of a CBO and courts can impose a maximum sentence of up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both, for an adult convicted of breaching them.”