A mysterious object sparked an emergency operation after fears were raised about an unexploded bomb on an Essex beach. 

An object resembling an explosive weapon was spotted on Wrabness beach on January 3, causing a false alarm. 

According to an eyewitness various coastguard vehicles and personnel attended the scene. 

Clacton and Frinton Gazette: Scene - the beach in WrabnessScene - the beach in Wrabness (Image: David Kemp via Wikimedia Commons)

An HM Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of possible ordnance in Wrabness today, 3 January.  

“The Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the scene alongside the Explosive Ordnance Disposal.  

“It was confirmed the ordnance was a rock.” 