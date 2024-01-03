An object resembling an explosive weapon was spotted on Wrabness beach on January 3, causing a false alarm.

According to an eyewitness various coastguard vehicles and personnel attended the scene.

Scene - the beach in Wrabness (Image: David Kemp via Wikimedia Commons)

An HM Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of possible ordnance in Wrabness today, 3 January.

“The Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to the scene alongside the Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

“It was confirmed the ordnance was a rock.”