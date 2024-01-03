Shoppers were stunned to see Easter treats adorning the confectionary aisles at the city’s supermarkets less than a week after Father Christmas visited the county on his sleigh.

A shopper took to Facebook to say they’d spotted Easter eggs on sale at the Tesco Express store in Victoria Place, Brightlingsea, last Wednesday, just two days after Christmas Day.

Another shopper, Izzy Sage, was shocked to spot Cadbury Mini Eggs and other chocolatey goodies at the Tesco supermarket in Highwoods, Colchester, on New Year’s Eve.

“I love Creme Eggs as much as the next person,” the 26-year-old said. “But I’m still polishing off the last of my tub of Quality Street from Christmas.”

Yummy - a Cadbury Mini Eggs bar bought at Tesco in Highwoods on New Year's Eve (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said: “It’s still a few weeks until customers are able to choose from our full range of Easter products.

“However, we know some of our customers like to buy their eggs early so we have started selling a small selection in some of our stores.”

Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday fall on March 29, March 31, and April 1 respectively this year.

RELATED:

Shops selling Easter eggs in December

Shoppers across the country have taken to social media to express their shock at seeing Easter eggs on supermarket shelves days after Christmas.

Tesco stores in north Essex aren’t the only supermarkets to be stocking the seasonal chocolate staple, with Co-op appearing to be one of those stacking shelves with Easter eggs already.

Ben Pedley shared a picture of eggs in a Co-op, in Barton-Under-Needwood in Staffordshire, to X, formerly Twitter, on New Year’s Eve.

Chocolate - Easter eggs on the shelves of a Co-op store in Barton-under-Needwood, Staffordshire (Image: Ben Pedley/PA)

A caption read: “Not even 2024 yet and already @coopuk has Easter Eggs for sale!”

The same day, Andy Jupe posted about seeing Easter eggs in a Co-op in Bilton, Rugby, saying: “Dear Co-op. Seriously! Easter eggs!

“It's New Year’s Eve!”

The Co-op was approached for comment.