The supermarket collaborated with local charities such as 3food4u, Looprun Basildon, community groups, and food banks, collecting unsold fresh food as stores closed early on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Totalling 43,110 meals, the donations were made possible thanks to Aldi's partnership with community giving platform, Neighbourly, which has resulted in more than 40 million meals being donated since 2019.

Steve Butterworth, CEO at Neighbourly, said: “We’re pleased to have supported Aldi once again during what is often one of the busiest periods for our charities.

"Large donations like Aldi’s allow us to provide vital support to communities across the country who would otherwise miss out.”

Aldi also partnered with Company Shop Group, providing about 2,000 meals at UK community kitchens before Christmas.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to work with such amazing charity partners throughout the UK and the impact they have cannot be underestimated, especially during the winter months.

“We are pleased that through our partnership with both Neighbourly and Company Shop we have been able to give back to the communities we serve by providing more donations than ever this Christmas.”