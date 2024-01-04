Underwoods Motoring Clacton, which had run the Vauxhaull dealership in Old Road, had been given the green light to expand its site.

It comes after the firm said a "major change" in the retail market meant it will no longer be a main dealer.

The firm said it needed to expand in order to take on more stock.

Images show the building will now just have the branding Underwoods.

Works involve demolishing a vacant house and the change of use of land to retail car sales.

The planning statement said: "Every business needs to diversify to survive and following a major change in the retail market Underwoods will no longer be a main dealer so additional space will be required for stock as this will no longer be drawn from the manufacture upon sales.

"The existing dwelling has been derelict for many years and has since suffered vandalism, with no prospect of any rejuvenation and sited within the car dealership it is proposed this is now removed to make way for the additional car sales area."

The plans, which were submitted in August, are subject to the approval of the planning authority for details of the demolition and construction, as well as a timetable.

The changes to the property in Old Road have been criticised by residents, who worried it will lead to a loss of residents’ parking areas and bays through more low loaders coming to the dealership.

Added pollution and traffic, as well as the use of the street as a test road for mechanics have been feared in objection comments to the planning application.

One objection comment said: “It’s an absolutely drab design and no doubt cheap materials will be used, in what already is an eyesore.”

The Tendring Council planning decision said: "The demolition will allow for the expansion of the existing commercial use and the longevity of the employment use.

"The development that is the subject of this application is linked to the wider car sales use of the main site and it is a long established business."

The news comes after Underwoods saw the closure of three of its dealerships in Colchester last year.

The brands Vauxhuall, Kia and Skoda had all been represented by the firm for as long as 25 years.

At the time Gerry Wiggins, who is the managing director of Underwoods, emphasised the decision was out of the firm’s hands.

He added: “As I am sure you are aware these are changing times within the motor industry, including online sales."

Underwoods Motoring has been contacted for comment.