STORM Henk left homes across Tendring without power for more than 18 hours.
UK Power Networks said a snapped pole caused a power cut in the CO16 8 and CO7 8 postcode areas, including homes in Great Bentley, Little Bentley, Thorrington, and Alresford, at 4.18pm on Tuesday.
Most homes regained power just after midnight but the issue wasn't fully resolved until 10.33am on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the energy company said: "Thank you for your patience while our engineers diverted power around and carried out repairs to a snapped pole in the CO7 8 area."
