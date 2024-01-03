Nick Hulme, the chief executive of ESNEFT, said he was concerned the current junior doctor strike would have a devastating effect on patient care.

Junior doctors at Colchester Hospital, in Turner Road, are taking part in a national walk-out over an on-going pay dispute.

The strike began this morning and will last six days until 7am on Tuesday, January 9.

Mr Hulme shared his thoughts on how long-waiting patients will be affected.

Speaking to LBC radio he said: “There’s no doubt that the impact on patients is absolutely huge.

"These are people who’ve already waited a very very long time.

“So although we will maintain emergency services, we can assure people that if they require urgent care, Maternity, A&E, ITU.

"The care will be safe but this has absolutely decimated our plans to attack the long waiting times."

Mr Hulme expects thousands of outpatient appointments at ESNEFT to be cancelled as a result of the strike.