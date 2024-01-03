Essex train operator Greater Anglia says several Stansted Express services are facing disruption this morning after adverse weather yesterday evening affected some train lines.

The 7.10am train from Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport was cancelled after a fallen tree damaged overhead wires.

Delays are reported on four other Stansted Express services this morning.

Rail operator - Greater Anglia (Image: Greater Anglia)

Greater Anglia also says the Cambridge North to Ely, Ipswich to Norwich, and Elsenham and Cambridge lines are experiencing severe delays.

Several trains on the Norwich to London line, which transports commuters from Essex into the capital, are also facing delays this morning.

To check your journey before you travel, visit journeycheck.com/greateranglia.

Trains disrupted and hundreds of flood warnings after Storm Henk lashes UK

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Essex and more than 300 flood warnings were also in place across England and Wales on Wednesday morning, while 10,000 homes remained without power.

The UK’s rail network was hit by flooding and power cuts on Tuesday afternoon, with many operators reporting ongoing issues for the morning commute.

Greater Anglia said it was still experiencing “severe disruption”, with “do not travel” warnings in place on routes in Norwich, Colchester, Peterborough and Cambridge, while South Western Railway said disruption linked to the storm was likely continue throughout the day.

A total of 330 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, were also in place across England.

The Energy Networks Association – which collates data from all energy providers – estimated that 10,000 customers were without power on Wednesday morning.

The strongest gales were recorded at the Needles Old Battery in the Isle of Wight, where wind speeds reached 94mph.

Gusts of 81mph were reached at Exeter Airport in Devon, and top winds hit 71mph at the Isle of Portland in Dorset and also at Mumbles Head in Glamorgan.