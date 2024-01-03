Rowan Moore, the Observer’s architecture critic, has named the Sunspot as one of the five best buildings of the past year.

He described the development as a “case of doing a lot with a little” with a “robust and playful structure that brings much-needed employment to Jaywick Sands”.

“It’s a new landmark for the resort, with the improvisational spirits of its pioneers.”

Launch - the opening of Sunspot (Image: Tendring District Council)

Colchester architects at HAT Project, which designed the development, were shocked and proud to be named in the influential list.

The firm said: “It is not often at all that new buildings in this part of the world get any kind of recognition for their quality.

“This should change. That 3 of the 5 projects on the list are in London is an indictment of where architectural culture is at.

“Everyone deserves good buildings and nowhere should be made to settle for second-rate.”

The Sunspot was officially opened by Dehenna Davison, Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Levelling up in the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, alongside MP Giles Watling on September 1.

It includes 24 commercial units, retail and office spaces as well as a covered market and event space, which has been used for weekly and seasonal markets.